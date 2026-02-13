Gallery Shop Artist Talk with Tom Sourlis TONIGHT Friday, February 13 from 3:30-5 PM CT at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts
Lubeznik Center for the Arts located at 101 W. 2nd St. · Michigan City, IN is having a free Artist Talk with glass artist Tom Sourlis and celebrate the opening reception of Luminaries! The talk will begin at 4 PM CT.
Born in 1947 in Gary, Indiana, Tom Sourlis has spent the past 20 years focusing on glass fusing and pioneering the technique of “thin fusing.” He creates glass works that are both feather-light and richly detailed, reflecting decades of innovation and mastery. This pioneering process allows for delicate, sculptural and functional pieces that maintain depth and texture, challenging traditional perceptions of glass. Guided by a deep reverence for nature and a lifelong commitment to experimentation, Sourlis’ work strikes a balance of artistry and technical precision, resulting in objects that are as visually compelling as they are finely crafted.
For more information call (219) 874-4900, or email artinfo@lubeznikcenter.org.