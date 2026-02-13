Lubeznik Center for the Arts located at 101 W. 2nd St. · Michigan City, IN is having a free Artist Talk with glass artist Tom Sourlis and celebrate the opening reception of Luminaries! The talk will begin at 4 PM CT.

