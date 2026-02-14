𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐒 𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐋𝐃 𝐒𝐄𝐗 𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆-the latest from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office LCSO

#LCSO Theannounces the arrest of 77-year-old Jack G. KRINER following a six-week criminal investigation. During the evening of December 25, 2025, Deputy Micah Dokmanovic was dispatched to a residence in the 3400 west block of CR 800 South reference a sex offense. Representatives of an organization had established online contact with KRINER. The representatives were acting as a 13-year-old juvenile and were present at KRINER’S residence.

Detective Derrick Deck was contacted, responded to KRINER’S residence, and was eventually assigned as the lead investigator. Since then, he has been gathering additional information and evidence related to the case.

Detective Deck forwarded his investigation findings to the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on February 4th. Probable Cause was found in La Porte County Circuit Court and an arrest warrant was issued for KRINER ON February 12th.

The following day members from the Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force took KRINER into custody.

KRINER was transported to the La Porte County Jail and arrested for the following offenses: •Promotion of Child Sexual Trafficking, L3 Felony •Child Solicitation, L5 Felony •Inappropriate Communication w/a Child While Using a Computer Network, Class A Misdemeanor #LCJ KRINER remains housed in theand is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Assisting: Sergeant Gabe Struss and Deputy Adam Needles