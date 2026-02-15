Earth Day 5K Family Fun Run/Walk Returns April 25 in La Porte

La Porte, IN – The La Porte City Park Foundation is excited to announce the return of the Earth Day 5K, taking place on Saturday, April 25. The event benefits the La Porte City Park Foundation and helps support park improvements and environmental initiatives in the community.

The race will again feature a scenic 5K course looping around Clear Lake with an out-and-back section on the Chessie Trail, offering participants beautiful views of La Porte’s natural landscape.

The start and finish will be located at the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater, providing a perfect setting for the event.

Open to runners and walkers of all ages, the Earth Day 5K is designed as a family-friendly celebration that encourages the community to spend time outdoors. Children ages 0–8 may participate at a reduced rate, making it an accessible activity for families.

This year’s race is part of the Calumet Region Striders Gold Cup Series. All finishers will receive a sustainable finisher medal, and participants may choose to purchase a race shirt or select a “No Shirt” option to keep additional funds supporting local park improvements, reinforcing the event’s Earth Day focus.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this annual community event. Sign up now to secure your spot and help make a lasting impact in La Porte.

For more details and to register, visit the official race page:

https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/LaPorte/EarthDay5KFamilyFunRunWalk