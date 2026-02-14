South Bend International Airport Sets Passenger Record in 2025

SBN has seen passenger growth year-over-year for the last five years. The 2025 record marks substantial growth of 23.5% above 2024. With this growth came other records. Forty-one of the 50 busiest days ever occurred in 2025. Seven of those days were in the top ten. While every month of the year experienced growth, for the first time SBN had two months with over 50,000 people boarding aircraft – March at 50,602 and October at 51,339.