South Bend International Airport Sets Passenger Record in 2025
South Bend International Airport (SBN) set an all-time annual passenger record in 2025 when 1,111,002 ticketed airline passengers passed through its gates. The previous record was in 1997 with 991,457 passengers.
SBN has seen passenger growth year-over-year for the last five years. The 2025 record marks substantial growth of 23.5% above 2024. With this growth came other records. Forty-one of the 50 busiest days ever occurred in 2025. Seven of those days were in the top ten. While every month of the year experienced growth, for the first time SBN had two months with over 50,000 people boarding aircraft – March at 50,602 and October at 51,339.
This growth is due to more people choosing to start and end business trips and vacations at SBN. Three new routes began – seasonal service to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers on Breeze Airways, year-round service to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Florida on Allegiant, and daily service to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD) on American Airlines. United Airlines increased flights to ORD from six to eight times daily.
