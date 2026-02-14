Wanatah, IN — Tri-Township Schools is proud to announce a special court dedication ceremony honoring two former coaches who made a lasting impact on student-athletes and the Tri-Township community: Bill Berger, former boys basketball coach, and Ken Roslansky, former volleyball coach.

The dedication ceremony will take place on Friday, February 27th, at the Tiger Den in LaCrosse, prior to the boys’ junior varsity and varsity basketball games against Kouts. The ceremony will begin at 5:15 p.m. and will formally recognize the contributions, leadership, and legacy of both coaches by dedicating the Tiger Den court in their honor.

Community members, former players, families, alumni, and friends of Tri-Township Schools are warmly invited to attend this meaningful event. Following the dedication ceremony, attendees are encouraged to stay as Tri-Township Schools also honors its four senior boys basketball players for their commitment and contributions to the program.

“This dedication is a way to recognize the lasting influence Coach Berger and Coach Roslansky have had on our students, our athletic programs, and our community,” said Brian McMahan, Principal of Tri-Township Schools. “Their leadership helped shape generations of student-athletes, and it is fitting that their names will forever be part of the Tiger Den.”

Tri-Township Schools looks forward to celebrating this special moment with the community and honoring the tradition and pride of Tiger athletics.