Indy Airport Hits Another Passenger Record in 2025

The Indianapolis International Airport (IND) wrapped up 2025 with another year of record‑setting passenger traffic, welcoming more than 10.6 million passengers in all through the IND terminal, nearly 100,000 passengers more than in 2024. The new record was made up of growth across both business and leisure travel, driven by a strong list of new nonstop destinations – including domestic, international and transatlantic destinations – along with expanded flight options and specialty flights to support major events. Key time periods and days that drove high passenger traffic also helped set the Indy airport up for another record-breaking year, such as Fall Break 2025, which delivered the busiest day (Oct. 9), the busiest month and the first million-passenger month (October) – all in IND history. “This was a year of multiple firsts and record-breaking milestones, thanks to our exceptional staff that remained focused on providing an excellent customer experience — even through the longest government shutdown in U.S. history,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority. “Their commitment kept Hoosier travelers moving without missing a beat. And through it all, we remained an eight-time J.D. Power award winner for delivering the highest level of customer service.” New Nonstops and Unserved Destinations The Indy airport’s airline partners announced or launched 22 new flights in 2025, including eight new nonstop destinations that were previously unserved out of Central Indiana. In all, passengers had access to 52 nonstop destinations out of Indy by the end of 2025.