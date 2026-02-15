Michigan City to Plant More Than 500 Trees This Spring as Part of $1 Million Urban Forestry Investment

MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana The City of Michigan City is preparing to plant 500 trees

this spring as part of the second phase of a three-year urban forestry initiative made possible through a $1 million grant awarded by the U.S. Forest Service in 2024.

This spring’s planting builds on significant progress already made through the grant, including the completion of a comprehensive citywide tree inventory, the removal of approximately 350 high-risk trees, and the planting of 500 trees in Fall 2025.

In spring 2024, the City contracted Great Lakes Urban Forestry, Inc., of LaPorte County, to conduct the inventory and develop a long-term management strategy for Michigan City’s urban canopy. The inventory, completed in February 2025, identified tree species, assessed overall health and condition, and pinpointed available planting spaces throughout the community. As a result, approximately 350 trees were identified as high risk and scheduled for removal.

Great Lakes Urban Forestry is now developing a comprehensive Urban Forestry Management Plan to guide future decisions, and the Michigan City Tree Board is encouraging residents to provide input as that plan takes shape.

Michigan City Tree Board President Jen Birchfield said, “The inventory lays a strong foundation for Michigan City to thoughtfully plan for the long-term health of trees in our community. We now understand what species we have, the condition they’re in, and where opportunities exist to plant new trees. Public input will be an important part of shaping the next phase of this work.”

In July 2025, the City issued requests for proposals for both the removal of the 350 high-risk trees and the fall planting of 500 trees. Homer Tree Service of Lockport, Illinois, was awarded the removal contract at the August Board of Public Works & Safety meeting and began removals and stump grinding in the fall.

Dogwood Hills Tree Farm of Middlebury, Indiana, was awarded the planting contract and installed approximately 500 trees representing 25 distinct species between August and November. Each newly planted tree was mulched at installation and will be watered and maintained over the next two growing

seasons to ensure strong establishment and long-term success.

Phil Graf of Great Lakes Urban Forestry emphasized the importance of maintenance alongside planting efforts. “It is one thing to plant trees, but it is equally as important to maintain them,” Graf said. “Proper watering in the early years, monitoring health, and pruning as they grow are critical to long-term

success. This grant gives Michigan City the opportunity not only to expand our tree canopy, but also to proactively remove aging or hazardous trees that may pose a risk.”

Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch said the investment represents more than just planting trees — it is an investment in Michigan City’s future. “Our urban tree canopy is critical infrastructure,” Mayor Angie said. “Trees improve air quality, reduce stormwater runoff, lower summer temperatures, and enhance property values. This $1 million investment allows us to be proactive — removing trees that pose safety concerns while planting hundreds more that will benefit our neighborhoods for generations. We are building a healthier, more resilient Michigan City.”

In addition to the federally funded efforts, the Michigan City Tree Board was awarded 15 trees through the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission’s CommuniTree program. Those trees were planted at local elementary schools this fall, further expanding environmental education and

neighborhood beautification efforts.

The Michigan City Tree Board meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the NECA/IBEW Community Center Conference Room, 301 E. 8th Street.

To learn more about forestry initiatives in Michigan City, visit:

michigancityin.gov/city-departments/central-services/city-forestry/

Residents with questions may contact: