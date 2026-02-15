Join the Share Foundation for their 35th Annual Spring Luncheon on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 10:30AM CST at Halls of St. George, Schererville IN

The SHARE Service League presents a benefit luncheon for Sharing Meadows Villagers and Campers

The Luncheon is hosted at the Halls of St. George in Schererville, Indiana featuring a delicious meal, a variety of door prizes, basket raffles, entertainment, fellowship, and an opportunity to purchase unique handmade items created by the Villagers.

For tickets and information visit www.sahrefoudation.org.