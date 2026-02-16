Shirley Heinze Land Trust proudly welcomes Ben Taylor to its staff as Stewardship Director. With a background in ecology, land protection, habitat restoration and project management, Taylor brings additional leadership and fresh ideas to the Shirley Heinze Land Trust team. Taylor has a master’s degree in Forestry & Natural Resources from Purdue University and most recently served as the Regional Conservation Partnership Program Coordinator at the Conservation Law Center in Bloomington. Within this role, Taylor was responsible for leading a $25 million program to implement land protection on vital ecosystems and aid landowners in forest restoration and cropland conservation.