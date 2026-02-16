LA PORTE COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORPORATION BOARD OF SCHOOL TRUSTEES APPOINTS NATE LOUCKS TO FILL VACANT SEAT

La Porte—The La Porte Community School Corporation (LPCSC) Board of School

Trustees has appointed Nate Loucks to fill the vacant seat on the board. The

appointment was made following a public interview process held on February 11, during which the board met with candidates who applied in response to the publicly posted vacancy notice.

Nate Loucks is the pastor of State Street Community Church and president of the Pax Center, a La Porte-based organization dedicated to community development and support. Well known for his deep roots in the La Porte community and his commitment to service, Nate brings a strong voice for families and neighborhoods to the board.

“We were impressed by the quality of candidates who stepped forward to serve our

community,” said Board President Ryan Seaburg. “It was clear that each person we

spoke with yesterday cares deeply about the future of La Porte schools. Selecting just one was not easy, but we are confident that Nate’s dedication to the people he serves will make him an outstanding member of this board.”

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve the students, families, and

educators of La Porte,” said Loucks. “The future of La Porte schools is bright, and I look forward to working alongside this board, our superintendent, and our community to ensure every student has the support and resources they need to succeed.”

Loucks will participate in the next regular meeting of the Board of School Trustees on March 9, 2026. He will serve the remainder of the unexpired term through December 31, 2026.

For more information about the LPCSC Board of School Trustees, visit