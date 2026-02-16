Sad News in the Entertainment World Award Winning Actor and Director Robert Duvall known for so many roles including his work in The Godfather and Apocalypse Now dies at 95. His career spanned over seven decades. He’s known for his powerful performances as cowboys, lawmen, and other frontier characters in western films. He’s won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Tender Mercies (1983) and has also received a BAFTA Award, multiple Golden Globes, and two Primetime Emmys. Our thoughts and prayers fo out to his family, friends, and fans. #robertduvall