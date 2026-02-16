Important Notice to Our Community from MC Doors
It has come to our attention that a fraudulent company is impersonating MC Doors and operating under the name “Michigan City Garage Door” in their online presence. This company is NOT affiliated with us in any way.
Please be sure to verify who you are contacting when scheduling garage door service.
You can confirm your appointment was made with MC Doors by calling our official phone number or confirming our business address.
All official MC Doors vehicles are clearly marked
Our technicians arrive wearing MC Doors apparel
Your safety and trust mean everything to us. If you are ever unsure, please contact us directly at (219) 874-6485 or at www.mcdoors.com.
Stay safe,
— MC Doors