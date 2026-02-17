Reverend Jesse Jackson has died at 84

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a towering civil rights icon who battled alongside Martin Luther King Jr., negotiated global hostage releases, and shamed corporations for their lack of corporate diversity and failure to support voting rights, has died. He was 84. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and freinds

Jackson was hospitalized on Nov. 12 following a lengthy battle with the progressive neuromuscular disease progressive supranuclear palsy, a condition similar to Parkinson’s disease. He was a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, a Democratic presidential candidate and one of the world’s best-known Black activists.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Civil Rights leader and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Honorable Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr.,” said a statement from the organization on Instagram. “He died peacefully on Tuesday morning,

Thank you USA Today for the story and updat