Every year since 1932 the Art League has been a source of art learning in the community, open to everyone with a desire to begin or improve their artistic abilities. The 12-week session starts the first Thursday of March and continues thru May, with classes starting at 6PM. Artists are requested to arrive early so that class may begin on time. Classes are located in the cafeteria at Queen of All Saints Catholic School, which can be accessed through parking lot behind the school at 1715 E. Barker Ave. in Michigan City.