The Michigan City Art League is pleased to announce its Spring 2026 session of classes.
Every year since 1932 the Art League has been a source of art learning in the community, open to everyone with a desire to begin or improve their artistic abilities. The 12-week session starts the first Thursday of March and continues thru May, with classes starting at 6PM. Artists are requested to arrive early so that class may begin on time. Classes are located in the cafeteria at Queen of All Saints Catholic School, which can be accessed through parking lot behind the school at 1715 E. Barker Ave. in Michigan City.
Yearly membership in the Art League is $25, and each 12-week session (in Spring and Fall) costs $35.00. Membership and class fees may be paid on the first day of class, or paid by check and mailed to the Art League, P.O. Box 9720, Michigan City In, 46360. All levels of skill are welcome at these classes, beginner, intermediate, and advanced. Materials needed for classes will be listed and emailed to students before the class. Some materials will be provided by the Art League.
New participants should contact Kadie O’Connor at Kd3627@hotmail.com to be included on the email list.