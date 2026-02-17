Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest releases complete first season of Spark Series video lessons for educators and community programs

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. – The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest has announced the release of the full first season of its Spark Series, a free, classroom-ready video learning library designed to introduce students to entrepreneurship, innovation and real-world problem-solving through the voices of local entrepreneurs and changemakers.

Now available in its entirety at pnw.edu/society-of-innovators/spark, the Spark Series features 11 short, documentary-style video interviews paired with discussion guides, classroom activities and teacher reference materials. The series is designed for high school classrooms, after-school programs, and community-based learning environments focused on entrepreneurship and innovation-related skills.

“For more than two decades, the Society of Innovators has been privileged to recognize the people shaping Northwest Indiana through creativity, leadership and entrepreneurship,” said Jason Williams, CEO of the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest. “With the Spark Series, we’re extending that mission by inviting innovators from our own network to share their experiences directly with students. Their stories turn innovation from something students hear about into something they can see, understand and imagine for themselves.”

Each Spark Series episode runs approximately 12 to 15 minutes long and highlights a specific entrepreneurial theme, from branding and product development to leadership, values and market understanding. Every episode is paired with a Spark Lesson, which includes a student discussion guide and a short classroom activity designed for use within a single class period. Teacher guides are also available to support lesson facilitation and classroom discussion.

Spark Series Season One episodes include:

Spark Series 01 – Marketing and Branding with Wade Breitzke

Spark Series 02 – Product Development and Launch with Allyson Straka

Spark Series 03 – Opportunity Recognition and Innovation with Carol Podolak

Spark Series 04 – Entrepreneurial Mindset and Leadership with Maurice Shelton

Spark Series 05 – Building a Values-Led Company with Nassim Abdi

Spark Series 06 – Innovating a Family Business with Sam Cooper

Spark Series 07 – Product Development and Launch with Emily D. Edwards

Spark Series 08 – Entrepreneurial Mindset and Product Innovation with DJ Moore

Spark Series 09 – Understanding Markets and Customers with Lewellen Blooms

Spark Series 10 – Innovating Authentically with Edward Garza

Spark Series 11 – Entrepreneurial Mindset and Leadership with Charita Lucas

Several Spark Series guests are innovators previously recognized by the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest, reinforcing the organization’s long-standing commitment to celebrating and elevating innovation across Northwest Indiana while creating new pathways for learning and inspiration.

Early classroom feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The kids loved them,” said Kris Fleming, Entrepreneurship Program Facilitator and Dual Credit Instructor at Hanover Central High School. “The videos were the perfect length, the worksheets made it easy to turn each episode into a meaningful classroom activity, and students were genuinely engaged. Hearing directly from real entrepreneurs reinforces what students are learning and makes it far more impactful.”

The Spark Series is part of the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest’s broader SparkED initiative, which focuses on strengthening youth entrepreneurship and innovation education across Northwest Indiana by combining storytelling, hands-on learning tools, and educator support.

Educators and community facilitators can access the full Spark Series, lesson materials and teacher guides at pnw.edu/society-of-innovators/spark.

The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest