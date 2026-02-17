Porter County Community Foundation Welcomes Kevin Nuppnau as Vice President

VALPARAISO, IND. — Kevin Nuppnau has been named the Vice President of the Porter County Community Foundation.

Kevin’s primary responsibilities will be developing, expanding, and deepening relationships and promoting the value of philanthropy in building endowed resources. In addition, he will lead the Foundation’s nonprofit education and professional development efforts to strengthen the capacity of PCCF’s nonprofit partners and collaborators. He officially joined the Foundation on February 2.

“Kevin’s experience and expertise make him an excellent fit for this role,” said Bill Higbie, PCCF President and CEO. “I am confident he will be a tremendous asset to our organization in all respects.”

A native of Porter County, Kevin most recently served as the Parks Director for the City of Valparaiso and the Executive Director of the Valpo Parks Foundation. Kevin earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management from Valparaiso University and a Master of Arts in Sports Administration from Northwestern University, where he worked in athletic fundraising.

“Philanthropy plays an important role in community improvement,” Nuppnau said. “I am honored to join the Porter County Community Foundation and work alongside an outstanding team to strengthen our community.”