Ric Federighi of WIMS radio selected as the 2025 Paul J. Alinsky Award recipient

Michigan City, Indiana – Ric Federighi, Owner/Station Manager of WIMS AM1420/FM95.1 radio, has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Paul J. Alinsky Excellence Award, presented by the Rotary Club of Michigan City. This award is presented annually in honor of Paul Alinsky, a Rotarian who passed away in 1997. It honors Alinsky’s commitment to innovation and leadership by recognizing those in the Michigan City community who demonstrate these traits through “Service Above Self.”

Federighi was nominated by Jennifer Heath, a member of the Rotary Club. “Ric’s career reflects sustained dedication to both his profession and his community,” Heath said. “His commitment to local broadcasting, combined with his ongoing support of nonprofit organizations and civic initiatives, exemplifies the qualities recognized by the Paul J. Alinsky Excellence Award: professional excellence paired with meaningful community service.”

The Rotary Club of Michigan City will present this award to Federighi during a club meeting on Thursday, March 12 at 12:00 pm at The Salvation Army of Michigan City, 1201 S. Franklin Street. This meeting is open to the public, and lunch will be available for $15 per person. Federighi will receive a replica of the Paul J. Alinsky memorial. In addition, the Rotary Club will make a donation to a charity of his choice.

Heath said she nominated Federighi because he has built a career around serving the Northwest Indiana community, not only through broadcasting but through active civic involvement. As a local radio station owner and morning host, he regularly dedicates airtime to nonprofit organizations, community initiatives, and public service causes, helping connect residents with the issues and organizations shaping their region, she said. Beyond the studio, Federighi frequently serves as an emcee for community and nonprofit events, including the Michigan City Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and dinner. He also broadcasts live from numerous local events throughout the year, providing visibility to community programs, charitable efforts, and civic engagement activities.

“Ric is a great representative of innovation and service to the community, which are the same values that were held by Paul Alinsky,” said Jessica O’Brien, President of the Rotary Club of Michigan City. “Our club is proud to present this award to him to honor the impact he has had on our community, the dedication he has shown to his profession, and his service above self.”

Past recipients of this award include Les Radke, Bud Ruby, Duane Mertl, Ron Bensz, Jerry Karstens, Emerson Spartz, Glen Lubeznik, James Welborne, Kathleen Lang, Bernie Scott, Jan Radford, Tom Ringo, Jim Dworkin, Dr. Lisa Hendricks, Marty Corley, Don Babcock, Al Whitlow, Dion Campbell, Cyndi Davis, Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins, Angie Nelson-Deuitch, Clarence Hulse, Kevin McGuire, Maggi Spartz, and Rotary Service Volunteers. In 2016, in honor of the club’s 100th anniversary, the award recognized every Rotary Club member over the past century. A memorial inscribed with the names of past recipients is on display at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City.