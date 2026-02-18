NICHOLAS TOCHELL FOUND GUILTY FOR CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN

In early December 2022, law enforcement were informed of allegations of misconduct against children by Mr. Nicholas Tochell. A forensic interview was conducted by Dunebrook’s Child Advocacy Center. Information provided during that interview was the basis of four counts of Level 4 Felony Child Molesting. Mr. Tochell was arrested later that month.

In early December 2022, law enforcement were informed of allegations of misconduct against children by Mr. Nicholas Tochell. A forensic interview was conducted by Dunebrook’s Child Advocacy Center. Information provided during that interview was the basis of four counts of Level 4 Felony Child Molesting. Mr. Tochell was arrested later that month.

On Feb. 12, 2026, a jury found Mr. Tochell guilty of these crimes. The jury, before Superior Court Judge Jamie Oss, spent 3 days hearing testimony and evidence from the State and Mr. Tochell. Mr. Tochell was found guilty of all four counts of Child Molestation, a Level 4 Felony. A Level 4 Felony is punishable from 2 to 12 years, with an advisory sentence of 6 years. Mr. Tochell will be sentenced on March 12th.

On Feb. 12, 2026, a jury found Mr. Tochell guilty of these crimes. The jury, before Superior Court Judge Jamie Oss, spent 3 days hearing testimony and evidence from the State and Mr. Tochell. Mr. Tochell was found guilty of all four counts of Child Molestation, a Level 4 Felony. A Level 4 Felony is punishable from 2 to 12 years, with an advisory sentence of 6 years. Mr. Tochell will be sentenced on March 12th.

Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan said: “Crimes perpetrated against children create generational trauma, impacting many lives. Mr. Tochell’s actions were evil. The jury took an hour to deliberate, and agreed with a resounding Guilty.”

Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan said: “Crimes perpetrated against children create generational trauma, impacting many lives. Mr. Tochell’s actions were evil. The jury took an hour to deliberate, and agreed with a resounding Guilty.”