Inspiring Curiosity, Energizing the Future: NiSource Charitable Foundation Hosts Annual ‘Introduce a Girl to STEAM’ Event with NIPSCO

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — The NiSource Charitable Foundation and Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) today hosted its second annual Introduce a Girl to STEAM Signature Event, inviting school-aged girls in Ind. to explore opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM).

Aligned with the Foundation’s mission to create strong and sustainable communities where company employees and customers live and work, this program aims to expand access to hands-on learning, support local nonprofits and inspire young people to thrive in the future workforce.

“Our goal is to inspire girls to dream of someday making a difference in the world, using science, technology and art to solve real-world challenges,” said Reggie Fields, executive director of the NiSource Charitable Foundation. “You never know what may pique someone’s wonder and imagination. We’re proud to support programs that nurture future innovators while investing in the communities we serve.”

During the event, participants from the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Indiana engaged in interactive demonstrations, completed team challenges designed by engineers and heard from inspiring women leaders in STEAM fields. This program was held simultaneously in five states at NiSource operating company locations in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Virginia. NIPSCO volunteers organized and supported the local event.

“NIPSCO employees are passionate about giving back to our communities through

volunteerism and local partnerships,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “This event is a great example of that commitment in action. By opening our doors to local girls who are exploring STEAM careers, we’re helping them see new possibilities and supporting the next generation of innovators in our communities.”