Duneland Chamber to Host 11th Annual Corkscrew & Brew on Saturday, March 14

Chesterton, IN – The Duneland Chamber of Commerce will host the 11th Annual Corkscrew & Brew on Saturday, March 14, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Thomas Centennial Park in downtown Chesterton. This annual fundraiser brings together more than 20 regional breweries and wineries for an afternoon of unlimited tastings, live music, food, and community.

