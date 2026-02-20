WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST /5 PM EST/ THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST /5 PM EST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Today
A chance of rain and snow before 9am, then a chance of snow between 9am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 38. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35. West northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Sunday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.