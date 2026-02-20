The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced today that $179.8 million in federal transportation funding is being awarded to 50 cities, towns, and counties in rural portions of Indiana to invest in local road and bridge improvements and sidewalk projects.

For this latest round of funding, rural communities will design, develop and purchase right-of-way for local projects. While the funds awarded now are dedicated to construction, INDOT will also financially participate in design, engineering, and right-of-way acquisition components.

Federal transportation funds are leveraged by many communities to rehabilitate or replace local bridges. As INDOT continues to partner with local governments to make record investments in taking care of existing roads and bridges, this round of funding awards emphasizes improving local bridge conditions. Nearly $129.1 million in federal funds were awarded for projects to rehab or replace 49 local bridges currently rated in poor condition. Beyond bridge projects, these funds will support pavement resurfacing/reconstruction projects; Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) projects such as sidewalks, ADA ramps, and trails; and traffic safety projects.

INDOT dedicates approximately 25 percent of its federal highway funds to supporting local projects each year. Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) distribute those funds to cities, towns, and counties within the state’s larger urbanized areas while INDOT distributes funds outside MPO areas. Communities must contribute at least 20 percent in local matching funds and meet other federal requirements to receive federal funding.

Communities were invited to submit project applications to INDOT for potential funding during a call for projects announced in November 2025.