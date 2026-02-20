La Porte, February 13, 2026 – The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce open auditions for the Grand Finale Hoosier Star vocal competition. Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 25 from 9 to 5 pm CDT at the Presbyterian Church of La Porte, 307 Kingsbury Ave.,La Porte, IN 46350. After 20 incredible years, the LCSO is closing this chapter of its history. Since 2006, Hoosier Star has given amateur vocalists the opportunity to perform with an orchestra, helping winners launch music careers and enter elite college music programs. The event has also served as one of the LCSO’s fundraisers, with money generated going to support LCSO educational outreach programs and annual fund drive. LCSO Executive Director Emily Yiannias says “As we look to what’s next for the Symphony, we have many exciting initiatives in development that align with our mission to bring high quality live orchestral and music education experiences to the region. Hoosier Star has been one of our signature events, and we wanted to go out on a high note as we plan for future events that bring the community together through the power of music.” Sponsored by Northwest Health, the Hoosier Star competition invites amateur singers to compete for recognition and cash prizes. Contestants are divided into two age groups; Youth – 17 years old and under; and Adult – 18 years old and over (at the time of auditions). Competitors can compete individually or as a duet. Ten finalists, five in each age group, will advance to the final event where they will sing a solo with the orchestra and have the chance to win monetary prizes along with the title of 2026 Hoosier Star. The ten Hoosier Star finalists will perform along with members of the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Music Director Dr. Carolyn Watson on Saturday, September 12, 2026 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. Audience members, as well as a panel of judges, will choose the final two winners in each age division based on that evening’s performances. First and second place winners in each division will receive $1,000 and $500 respectively. Audition application can be found HERE. Contestants are encouraged to pre-register for a guaranteed time slot. The registration fee for auditions is $20 per person or duet. If a competitor would like to audition as a soloist and a duet, the competitor must submit two separate audition forms, including two separate fees. Audition applications must be received by April 20 to guarantee an audition time slot. Walk-in auditions will be available at the end of the audition day. Hoosier Star is open to amateur soloists and duets only; no group performances may enter, and both competitors in a duet must be in the same age division. For auditions, applicants may provide their own accompanist (a piano will be available) or supply a digital mp3-4 capable device (in most cases, a smart phone). Acapella singing will not be allowed. A contestant of any age must be an amateur vocalist and must be a resident of Indiana or Berrien County, Michigan. For more information and to register for an audition, please visit the Hoosier Star Web Page or contact LCSO Executive Director Emily Yiannias at executive@lcso.net or call 219.362.9020. Applicants will be notified of their assigned audition time within a week prior to auditions.