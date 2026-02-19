This morning at 12:29 AM, Deputy Matt Buell was traveling westbound along US 30. He observed an eastbound vehicle approaching him traveling in excess of the 60 miles per hour posted speed limit. The speed of the vehicle was measured at 110 MPH by Deputy Buell’s radar unit.

The eastbound speeding vehicle passed CR 450 West, eventually SR 39, and continued traveling into Starke County with Deputy Buell giving chase. The fleeing vehicle traveled south on US 35, west on CR 250 North, south on Range Road, and east on SR 8. Assisting units successfully deployed a set of tire deflation devices on SR 8.

The motor vehicle pursuit continued before eventually stopping in the 2300 north block of CR 325 East in Starke County. The driver was taken into custody and identified as 22-year-old Logen B. FLETCHER of Knox.

FLETCHER was transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ) and arrested for the following offenses: • Resisting Law Enforcement – L6 Felony • Reckless Driving – Class C Misdemeanor

FLETCHER was released from the LCJ after a cash bond was posted on his behalf. Assisting: Sergeant Gabe Struss, Deputy Jonathon Sikorski and Starke County Sheriff’s Office