Michigan City – February 19, 2026 – Choral students from several Michigan City Area Schools took part in the District I Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Solo and Ensemble Contest on Saturday, January 31, at Portage High School, returning with many gold ratings.

Thirty students from the MCHS Choral Department participated, and seven of them will move on to the ISSMA State Solo and Ensemble Competition at Perry Meridian High School in Indianapolis on Saturday, February 21. Those students are Ashlynn Bright, Paige Merrill, Madi Moye, Maddy Parry, Younha Seppyes, and Jen Serrano.

At the contest, several MCHS ensembles received a gold rating: Mya Britney, Ashlynn Bright, Chyann Brown, Paige Merrill, and Ireland White; Chyann Brown, Aubreanna Lampkin, La’Nae McQueen, Madi Moye, and Avah Sears; Ashlynn Bright, Jasmine Ford, Ella Hefner, Paige Merrill, Maddy Parry, Younha Seppyes, Amarah Spikes, Alyssa Tracy, and Nia Wilkins. The final ensemble listed will also perform at the state festival on February 21.

Gold-rated soloists include Elizabeth Diviney, Ella Hefner, Cameron Herring, Jonah Jones, Zianna Moolenaar, Marisol Reyes, Xavier Roberts, Addison Silcox, Ireland White, Ashlynn Bright, Paige Merrill, Madi Moye, Maddy Parry, Younha Seppyes, and Jen Serrano.

Mr. Luke Hamilton received a gold for his piano solo.

Barker Middle School ensembles and soloists all received gold ratings. The 7th-grade ensemble consisted of Gabriela Benjamin, Aria Mclemore, Addison More, Jayna Shaw, and Annalise Vaughn. The 8th-grade ensemble included Kaidance Brown, Galaya Jasckon, Mariah Meadows, Reagan Saunders, Annalise Vaughn, and Harper Willis.

Barker’s participating soloists were Gabriela Benjamin, Kaidance Brown, Aria Mclemore, Mariah Meadows, Addison Moore, Reagan Saunders, Jayna Shaw, and Harper Willis.

Mr. Malachi Weber also received a gold rating for his piano solo.

Krueger Middle School sent 6 soloists who all received gold ratings for their performances. 7th graders Makayla Anderson, Leah Wallace, and Bayleigh Woolsey, and 8th graders Patrick Gutierrez, Bellah Motley, and Frenchie Upton.

Ms. Cecilia (Hunter) Lee also received a gold rating for her piano solo.

Michigan City Area Schools choral teachers Michelle Howisen, Shirley Allen, and Stephanie Sobecki attended the February ISSMA competition with the students and helped them prepare.