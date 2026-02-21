NOVAK’S BILL SUPPORTING VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS HEADS TO THE GOVERNOR’S DESK
HB 1048 increases the yearly minimum allowance for volunteer firefighters from $100 to $250
INDIANAPOLIS – Earlier this week, State Rep. Randy Novak (D-Michigan City) filed for a motion to concur on the amendments added in the Senate to his House Bill 1048. HB 1048, which increases the yearly minimum allowance for volunteer fire department members from $100 to $250, helping offset the cost of essential clothing and vehicle-related expenses, now moves to the Governor’s desk for final approval.
Novak released the following statement on the bill’s advancement:
“I’m proud we got this done, especially in a short session where every minute counts. At the end of the day, this is about showing our support for the men and women who volunteer to protect our communities. This may be a small change in statute, but it makes a real difference. It’s a step in the right direction, and it sends a clear message that Indiana stands behind our volunteer firefighters.
“I appreciate my House co-authors, Reps. Chuck Moseley, Steve Bartels and Jim Pressel, our Senate sponsors, and everyone who took the time to reach out, testify and share their experiences. That input matters. Seeing this pass with bipartisan support reaffirms our commitment to set politics aside and do what’s best for the people we serve.
“There’s more we can do, and I’m committed to continuing the work to support the people who keep us safe. Let’s keep moving forward.”
