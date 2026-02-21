NOVAK’S BILL SUPPORTING VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS HEADS TO THE GOVERNOR’S DESK

INDIANAPOLIS – Earlier this week, State Rep. Randy Novak (D-Michigan City) filed for a motion to concur on the amendments added in the Senate to his House Bill 1048. HB 1048, which increases the yearly minimum allowance for volunteer fire department members from $100 to $250, helping offset the cost of essential clothing and vehicle-related expenses, now moves to the Governor’s desk for final approval.

INDIANAPOLIS – Earlier this week, State Rep. Randy Novak (D-Michigan City) filed for a motion to concur on the amendments added in the Senate to his House Bill 1048. HB 1048, which increases the yearly minimum allowance for volunteer fire department members from $100 to $250, helping offset the cost of essential clothing and vehicle-related expenses, now moves to the Governor’s desk for final approval.