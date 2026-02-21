An off-duty Gary police officer and his family were taken to area hospitals yesterday when the police squad car the family was riding in collided with a semi.

Just after 6 pm Thursday, February 19th, Lake County Sheriff’s Department police officers were dispatched to a crash with several injuries near the intersection of West Ridge Road and Hendricks Place in Gary.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the Gary Police SUV was traveling westbound on Ridge Road when a semi turned north in front of the SUV to enter a parking lot on Ridge Road.

The two vehicles collided leaving all occupants of the SUV with injuries.

The 27-year-old Gary officer and his 3-year-old daughter were treated for facial injuries. The officer’s 4-year-old daughter was transported to a hospital in Chicago with eye injuries. A 23-year-old woman who was the front seat passenger in the squad car was taken to a Chicago hospital with injuries including a broken knee.

The driver of the semi, a 41-year-old Hammond man, was not hurt. He was cited for making an improper turn. The semi was impounded.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

As sheriff, I extend my wishes for a full and speedy recovery for this officer and his family. We will continue to keep them in our thoughts as they continue to heal.