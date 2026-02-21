Lake County- Early this morning, at approximately 1:50 a.m., Indiana State Police troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near the 256.4 mile-marker in the northbound lanes, just north of 61st Avenue. Preliminary investigation indicates the crash involved a wrong-way driver who was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-65 which resulted in a head-on crash.

The investigation shows a silver 2022 Toyota was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-65 when it struck a 2016 Ford head-on. The driver of the Toyota had to be extricated by local fire personnel and, due to the severity of her injuries, was airlifted to a hospital in Chicago. Prior to transport, troopers made observations of the driver that led investigators to believe that the driver was impaired. The driver remains in critical condition. The driver has been identified as Jessica Hughes, 29, from Hebron, Indiana.

The victim of the crash was traveling northbound in the far-left lane in a black 2016 Ford which was occupied by two individuals. The driver of that vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner. The female passenger sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. The deceased has been identified as Rylee Hanson, 20, from Hobart Indiana, previously from Demotte, IN.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 65 were temporarily shut down to allow a medical helicopter to land and for crash investigation and scene processing. All lanes have since reopened.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation remains ongoing, pending further review and consultation with the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.