Investigators seeking assistance from the public with a hit and run crash investigation

On February 14th at 6:50 PM, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a bicyclist that was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of South Woodland Avenue and Pear Street. Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 responded to the scene and located a 50-year-old female bicyclist suffering from multiple injuries. LaPorte County EMS transported the bicyclist to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City with life threatening injuries. The bicyclist was then transferred to a hospital in South Bend for more advanced medical treatment.

A preliminary investigation revealed a white or silver colored Jeep sport utility vehicle was traveling north on South Woodland Avenue when it struck a bicyclist at the intersection of Pear Street. The driver of the Jeep left the crash scene after impact occurred and proceeded north on South Woodland Avenue. The Jeep was last seen turning west on East Barker Avenue from South Woodland Avenue. The Jeep will have right front-end damage consistent with impacting a black colored bicycle.

Investigators from the Traffic Division and Evidence Response Unit responded to the scene to assist officers with the investigation. Investigators collected numerous articles of evidence, interviewed witnesses and searched the area for video surveillance. Investigators are working to identify the suspect, identify the suspect vehicle, search for video surveillance and collect additional evidence. Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time to safeguard the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information or has video surveillance/cell phone video of this incident, to contact Officer Daniel Revoir at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1008 or via email at drevoir@emichigancity.com. Other first responders who assisted with this incident include the Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS.