Goodwill’s Academy Automotive Program Celebrates Graduates on February 27

Goodwill Industries of Michiana will celebrate 12 graduating students from its Academy Automotive program on Friday, February 27, 2026, from 12:30–2:30 p.m. at Goodwill’s Bendix Campus, 2721 Kenwood Avenue, South Bend.

The Academy Automotive program is designed for individuals with no experience to receive free, high-quality training that will prepare them for industry careers in St. Joseph County. Participants can earn entry-level ASE certifications, Hunter Alignment certification, and S/P2 Safety Certification. Classes are held at Goodwill’s Bendix Campus in South Bend.

Since its inception in 2023, 108 students have graduated from the program. Upon

completion, graduates are guaranteed an interview with the Gurley Leep Automotive Family. To date, 16 program graduates have been hired.

“I’m truly delighted by the continued growth of The Academy Automotive Program and the community partners who make it possible. The support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County will impact lives across our region for many years to come, and we are deeply grateful for their belief in our mission,” said Debie Coble, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. .

Chris Pustelak, Vice President of Operations for Gurley Leep Automotive Family, will share remarks during the event. In 2025, The Community Foundation of St. Joseph County awarded the Academy Automotive program a $73,500 special project grant. These resources will be used to enhance student support services, including childcare, transportation, and legal assistance, as well as help underwrite classroom equipment costs and certification test fees.