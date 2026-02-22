State Fire Marshal’s Office Called to Aid Fatal House Fire Investigation

Liberty Township – At approximately 5:11 AM on Friday February 20th, Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a residential house fire in the 1000 block of Pearson Road (C.R. 125 West) in Liberty Township.

First arriving responders reported the structure was fully engulfed. Assistant Chief Michael Wineland responding to the scene activated a First Alarm to bring additional responders to the scene to aid.

Early reports stated there was a male and female inside the home when the fire broke out. The conditions of the structure had deteriorated so quickly by the time responders arrived that the roof collapsed, weakening the structural integrity for responders to enter. A male had reportedly exited the structure as fire crews were arriving on scene. A female was unaccounted for during suppression operations.

The male occupant in critical condition was transported to a local hospital but was subsequently flown to an area hospital in Indianapolis to receive advanced medical care. The female inside the structure was unable to escape the fire and ultimately perished in the fire.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and loved ones of the individual who passed away,” said Chief Wineland. “We ask the community to keep the victim’s loved ones in their thoughts and to respect their privacy as they grieve.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to aid in the investigation. At this time the cause has not been determined.

PHOTO CREDIT-Town of Chesterton FACEBOOK PAGE