WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ MONDAY…
* WHAT…Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations between
3 and 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.
* WHEN…NOW through noon CST/Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A system will bring light snow with some lake
enhancement tonight into Sunday. The greatest snowfall rates and a
potential of more organized lake effect snow banding is Sunday
evening into early Monday morning. Some blowing and drifting snow
is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
Today A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Tonight A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.
Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.