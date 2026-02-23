MCAS Seeks Nominations for Wall of Fame

Michigan City, IN – Michigan City Area Schools is seeking nominations for the 2026 Michigan City Area Schools Wall of Fame. This annual award, first presented in 1976, honors former employees who have made outstanding contributions to the children of the MCAS. Employees from every area are eligible: administrators, custodians, food service personnel, instructional assistants, maintenance personnel, paraprofessionals, teachers, transportation staff, and secretarial staff.

To qualify for nomination, the candidate must have been employed by the Michigan City Area Schools for at least 15 years. Special circumstances may be considered for individuals who do not meet the 15-year requirement due to hardship or death.

