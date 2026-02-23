MCAS Seeks Nominations for Wall of Fame
Michigan City, IN – Michigan City Area Schools is seeking nominations for the 2026 Michigan City Area Schools Wall of Fame. This annual award, first presented in 1976, honors former employees who have made outstanding contributions to the children of the MCAS. Employees from every area are eligible: administrators, custodians, food service personnel, instructional assistants, maintenance personnel, paraprofessionals, teachers, transportation staff, and secretarial staff.
To qualify for nomination, the candidate must have been employed by the Michigan City Area Schools for at least 15 years. Special circumstances may be considered for individuals who do not meet the 15-year requirement due to hardship or death.
Candidates must also have been retired or separated from the school system for at least five years. (Because retirees are occasionally called back to service, the date of separation is considered the official retirement date, not including subsequent employment by MCAS.) Employees from schools that were independent prior to school reorganization, as well as those from schools no longer in existence, are also eligible for the honor. Death does not make a person ineligible.
All applications remain on file for three years. At the end of that time, candidates must be re-nominated.
The deadline for nominations is Friday, March 27. Nomination forms, a complete list of past recipients, and additional details are available on the MCAS website at EducateMC.net/WOF.
##