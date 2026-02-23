NIPSCO to Host Community Customer Care Centers Across Northwest Indiana Customers invited to learn about billing, financial assistance, energy efficiency, and investments NIPSCO is making to ensure safe and reliable service

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Beginning on Monday, Feb. 23, Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) will host a series of Community Customer Care Centers across its northwest Indiana service territory. These sessions are part of NIPSCO’s ongoing commitment to listen to customers, respond to recent concerns about increasing utility bills, and provide transparent, personalized information about billing, energy assistance, and investments that support safe and reliable service.

“We know many of our customers have questions and concerns right now, and we want them to know that we hear them,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “These Customer Care Centers are an opportunity for us to be transparent, answer questions directly, and provide clear, accurate information about the topics that matter most to our customers. We’re committed to meeting with our communities in person and ensuring every customer feels supported, informed and confident that we are here to help.”

Community Customer Care Center Format During the series of events, customers will sign in and then be free to move through the Customer Care Center at their own pace. Throughout the venue, they can visit a variety of staffed informational stations to explore the topics most relevant to them and engage in conversations with knowledgeable team members.

At each event, NIPSCO representatives and local partner organizations will be on hand to provide guidance on financial assistance programs, energy efficiency resources, understanding customer bills, AMI technology and data centers. These stations offer customers the opportunity to ask questions, receive personalized support, and access tools and information designed to help them manage their energy use and costs more effectively.

The stations available at each event will include:

• Rates & Delivery Charges – Learn about the different components of your bill,

including how weather and changes in your energy use can affect your monthly bill.

• Customer Service – Get a clear breakdown of your bill charges and ask questions

specific to your account, provided the account is in your name or you are listed as

an authorized party. You can also learn about available options like payment plans

and budget billing.

• Energy Assistance & Agency Partners – Find out if you qualify for federal

assistance or NIPSCO funded programs and get help signing up while onsite.

Qualifying for assistance is easier than you may think!

• Energy Efficiency– Learn about NIPSCO rebates, energy saving programs and tools

to help lower your home’s energy use.

• Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) – Get clear, accurate information about

AMI and the facts behind this technology.

• Community and Data Centers – Ask questions and get accurate information about

data center projects, including what they are, who owns them, how they’re funded

and how customer bills are protected.

Customer Care Centers Schedule: All events are scheduled from 4 -7 p.m. CT, and

customers may arrive at any time during that window.

• Monday, Feb. 23 – LaPorte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., La Porte, Indiana

• Tuesday, Feb. 24 – Porter County Fairgrounds, 215 E Division Rd., Valparaiso,

Indiana

• Monday, March 2 – Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway,

Merrillville, Indiana