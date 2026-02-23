Here is your Monday forecast-WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY-have a great week

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7PM EST /6PMCST/ MONDAY…

* WHAT…Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Local amounts up to 6 inches are possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting to around 25 mph. Blowing and drifting of snowfall will be possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

Today Scattered snow showers, mainly before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. North wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight Isolated snow showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of snow after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of snow before 10pm, then a slight chance of rain between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 34.