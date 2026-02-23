UPDATE: Fatal House Fire on Pearson Road in Liberty Township Under Investigation

Liberty Township – This release provides an update on the house fire that occurred in the 100 block of Pearson Road (C.R. 125 West) on February 20, 2026, involving a female who perished in the fire and sent a male to receive advanced critical care in Indianapolis.

The Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are actively working to investigate the cause of the fire. Investigators are carefully examining debris and fire patterns in an effort to determine the origin and cause.

On scene firefighters reported strong westerly winds which contributed to the wind driven fire. At this time, the fire remains under active investigation. No official cause has been determined.

The male occupant remains hospitalized in Indianapolis where he is receiving specialized treatment. An update on his condition is not available at this time.

The identity of the female is being withheld due to the nature of the ongoing investigation by fire investigators.