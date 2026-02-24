Registration for Youth Track and Field, Soccer, Legacy Taekwondo and basketball clinics are officially open, and we can’t wait to see your athletes in action this season.

We are especially excited to share something NEW this year — Diverse Abilities Soccer! This program is designed to create an inclusive, supportive, and fun environment where every child has the opportunity to learn the game, build confidence, and be part of a team. This program focuses on skill development, teamwork, confidence-building, and physical activity while meeting each child at their individual level.