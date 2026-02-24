The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office has identified a new scam where family members of recent arrestees are being targeted.

Scammers are accessing the public access portion of the La Porte County Jail record management system – JailTracker, via the agency’s website. From there, scam artists identify the name of an arrestee, proceed to use another internet source to locate a number for the family member of the arrestee, and then contact said family member.

The scammers are providing bond and alternative programming information to the subjects they have called. Just like with any other scam, a form of money is being sought.

Utilize the following tips to avoid falling victim… Be Skeptical of Urgency

Never Share Sensitive Information

Don’t Trust Caller ID

Never Say “Yes” to Unknown Callers

Hang Up

Citizens are encouraged to utilize call-blocking technology on their smartphone and register their phone on the National Do Not Call Registry by visiting https://www.donotcall.gov

Please report all frauds, scams, and bad business practices to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/

Anyone seeking inmate information should call the facility (219-326-7700, ext. 2310).