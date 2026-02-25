VALPARAISO, IN—Shirley Heinze Land Trust announces the launch of new Tales and Trails programming aimed at engaging young children with nature. Each session will include a read-aloud of a nature-themed children’s story, followed by interactive, handson activities designed to bring the story to life while exploring one of the organization’s conservation destinations.

Tales and Trails will be an ongoing series with multiple programs throughout the year. These programs are designed for children aged three to five years old, but parents and caregivers are welcome to bring their younger children as well.

“We’re really excited about the chance to get our youngest community members

involved with conservation early,” said Bridget Harrison, Deputy Director of Shirley

Heinze Land Trust. “Bella, our Engagement Coordinator and the creator of the Tales and Trails programming, has great ideas for helping kids learn about nature in ways that are fun and easy to understand.”