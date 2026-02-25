Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distributions March 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 – Elkhart County

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway E, Goshen, IN 46526

*This distribution is sponsored by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and will serve 200 households.

Thursday, March 5, 2026 – Marshall County

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Janes Park, 600 Woodies Lane, Bremen, IN 46506

*This distribution is provided by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and will serve 200 households.

Friday, March 6, 2026 – La Porte County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST *While supplies last.

Where: Salvation Army – La Porte, 3240 Monroe St., La Porte, IN 46350

*This distribution is sponsored by Morgan Stanley and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 – La Porte County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CST *While supplies last.

Where: LaCrosse Apostolic Christian Church, 508 Mill St., LaCrosse, IN 46348

*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, March 12, 2026 – St. Joseph County

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Walnut Grove, 2717 Woodmere Ln., South Bend, IN 46615

*This distribution is sponsored by the City of South Bend and will serve 200 households.

Monday, March 16, 2026 – Marshall County

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Whre: Bourbon Helping Hands, 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon, IN 46504

*This distribution is sponsored by Morgan Stanley and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, March 19, 2026 – Starke County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST *While supplies last.

Where: San Pierre Fire Dept., 102 Fisher St., San Pierre, IN 46374

*This distribution is sponsored by the Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation and the Starke County Health Department with additional food items provided by the USDA and will serve 150 households.

Saturday, March 21, 2026 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601

*This distribution is sponsored by the City of South Bend and will serve 250 households.

Monday, March 23, 2025 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Mentone United Methodist Church, 116 E. Main St., Mentone, IN 46539

*This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 150 households.

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 – La Porte County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST *While supplies last.

Where: Marquette Mall, 201 W. U.S. 20, Michigan City, IN 46360

*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 350 households.

Monday, March 30, 2026 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Northside Baptist Church, 53198 C.R. 9, Elkhart, IN 46514

*This distribution is provided by Feeding America and will serve 200 households.

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 – St. Joseph County

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601

*This distribution is sponsored by the City of South Bend and will serve 250 households.

Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.

Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

Thank you, Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, The City of South Bend, Feeding America, Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation and the Starke County Health Department, Morgan Stanley, Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, and USDA for sponsoring these distributions.