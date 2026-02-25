U.S. 35 to close in La Porte on or after Monday March 2nd

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor F H Paschen S N Nielsen & Associates LLC will close U.S. 35/Indiana Ave between State Road 2/Lincolnway and Maple Ave beginning on or after Monday, March 2.

