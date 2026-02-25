U.S. 35 to close in La Porte on or after Monday March 2nd
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor F H Paschen S N Nielsen & Associates LLC will close U.S. 35/Indiana Ave between State Road 2/Lincolnway and Maple Ave beginning on or after Monday, March 2.
U.S. 35 will be closed in this location through early May for road reconstruction activities, including pavement replacement, storm sewer, water main, and sanitary sewer work. This is a continuation of the U.S. 35/Indiana Ave pavement replacement and utilities project from Boyd Blvd to State Road 2/Lincolnway.
Additional closures on U.S. 35 will be ongoing through late November. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour throughout these closures will follow State Road 2, State Road 39 and U.S. 6.