Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the morning.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Nigh P rtly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 30.