Lubeznik Center for the Arts Presents New Exhibition Opening on Friday, March 6, 2026
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) will host an opening reception for their newest art exhibition, “Cosmic Connections,” on Friday, March 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. (Central). All are welcome to enjoy the exhibition, complimentary light refreshments and a cash bar. As always, admission is free. “Cosmic Connections” will be on display at LCA through June 14, 2026.
For centuries, artists have turned to the cosmos, drawing on science, mythology and the sublime to seek existential meaning and connection. “Cosmic Connections” explores the work of three artists – Ravi Arupa, Megan Greene and Michiko Itatani – who investigate the universe as an improvisational, creative process mirrored in human imagination. As beings quite literally made of stardust, they engage the cosmos physically and intellectually using art to navigate their place within it. The artworks in this exhibition weave together scientific, spiritual and subconscious insights, inviting all to reflect on their deep, ongoing connection to the universe.
LCA’s free First Friday cultural programs take place on the first Friday of each month from 5 to 8 p.m. The annual schedule includes everything from exhibition openings to live music and dance performances. All events are free and provide complimentary light bites and a cash bar.
For more information, contact Jessie Sexton, LCA’s marketing manager, at (219) 874-4900 or jsexton@LubeznikCenter.org.
Image credits:
Michiko Itatani, “Close Binary,” 2018, Oil on canvas, 72 x 62″ each