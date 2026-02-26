MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) will host an opening reception for their newest art exhibition, “Cosmic Connections,” on Friday, March 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. (Central). All are welcome to enjoy the exhibition, complimentary light refreshments and a cash bar. As always, admission is free. “Cosmic Connections” will be on display at LCA through June 14, 2026.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) will host an opening reception for their newest art exhibition, “Cosmic Connections,” on Friday, March 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. (Central). All are welcome to enjoy the exhibition, complimentary light refreshments and a cash bar. As always, admission is free. “Cosmic Connections” will be on display at LCA through June 14, 2026.