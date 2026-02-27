Today Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 37. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 24. North northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 31. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.