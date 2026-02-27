I-94 to have overnight lane closures starting on Monday 3/2 LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dunnet Bay Construction Company will conduct overnight lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-94 between U.S. 421 and U.S. 20/35 beginning on or after Monday, March 2. Lane closures will take place during the overnight hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for two evenings to set up a construction zone in the area. Once complete, I-94 traffic will have two lanes shifted to the right in each direction with the work zone on the left between mile marker 36 and 40 through early May. This work zone is to accommodate full bridge deck replacement work occurring overhead at Bleck Rd. This bridge work is the final part of the contract that included concrete patching along this stretch of I-94 and a bridge deck overlay on I-94 over Norris Ditch (just west of C.R. 400 N). Intermittent overnight lane closures may be conducted in the area as needed so drivers should be alert for crews and follow traffic directions carefully. INDOT encourages drivers to consider safety for all by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.