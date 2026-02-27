Ivy Tech Community College Hosts 1940s Mystery Dinner Spring Event
Valparaiso, IN – Ivy Tech Community College recently announced celebratory return of 22nd annual campus Spring Fundraiser event taking place on March 13, 2026 at Aberdeen Manor, located at 216 Ballantrae, Valparaiso, IN. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. CT.
Guests are encouraged to venture out and celebrate this year’s 1940s Mystery themed occasion. Event includes dinner, raffles, online auction and live mystery entertainment. The Northwest Indiana Mystery Players will take the lead with acting accompanied by local celebrity volunteer actors. This year’s mystery actor lineup includes Stewart McMillan of the McMillan Family Foundation, Chris White of United Way Northwest Indiana, Monica Rubio of Old National Bank, Mary Anne LaHayne of LaHayne Funeral Home; and Chelsea Whittington of CWHITT PR.
Tickets are currently available for purchase at $100.00. $50.00 of the ticket price is tax-deductible and can be purchased at https://link.ivytech.edu/Spring2026 through March 3, 2026.
“In 2025 our event was a great success and our guests had so much fun. This event is a fantastic way to support local students in pursuit of their studies at Ivy Tech. We hope everyone can join us and bring out their best Ivy Tech smiles. So many of our students depend on the financial assistance we provide, thanks in large part to events like this,” said Executive Director of Resource Development, Cindy Hall.
Event proceeds help provide financial assistance for students working toward degree completion across the Lake County and Valparaiso/Michigan City campuses.
For those interested in learning more about the Spring Fundraiser event and additional ways to support Ivy Tech Community College's mission contact Cindy Hall at cjhall@ivytech.edu.