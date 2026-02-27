Ivy Tech Community College Hosts 1940s Mystery Dinner Spring Event

Guests are encouraged to venture out and celebrate this year’s 1940s Mystery themed occasion. Event includes dinner, raffles, online auction and live mystery entertainment. The Northwest Indiana Mystery Players will take the lead with acting accompanied by local celebrity volunteer actors. This year’s mystery actor lineup includes Stewart McMillan of the McMillan Family Foundation, Chris White of United Way Northwest Indiana, Monica Rubio of Old National Bank, Mary Anne LaHayne of LaHayne Funeral Home; and Chelsea Whittington of CWHITT PR.

Tickets are currently available for purchase at $100.00. $50.00 of the ticket price is tax-deductible and can be purchased at https://link.ivytech.edu/Spring2026 through March 3, 2026.

