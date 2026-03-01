2026 HISTORICAL UPDATES AND ADDITIONS TO THE INDIANA TRACK & FIELD MUSEUM HAS REACHED COMPLETION

The Indiana Track & Field Museum (IT&F Museum) in Terre Haute, Indiana, has completed the 2026 curation updates and exhibit expansion to the facility, artifacts, and historical displays.

It’s a must-see for anyone interested in the state’s greatest track & field moments since the late 1800s, preserved sports history, its stories and championships, its nostalgic equipment, and displaying Indiana’s own Olympic Athletes and performances.

Each year, the IT&F Museum’s eight-person curation team invests over 2,000 hours in research, exhibit expansion, and updates to this outstanding historic museum. The curation team is all voluntary, and its board is literally a “Who’s Who” of Indiana’s greatest track & field and cross country coaches and officials from across the state of Indiana.

The 2026 Updates and New Exhibits include:

The installation of four new display cabinets in the lobby that honors Terre Haute’s native son. Dr. Greg Bell (1956 Olympic Champion in the Melbourne Olympics, Long Jump, and the first ever inductee).

A new exhibit celebrating the John E. Sullivan Award recipient, presented annually to one person who is recognized as being the Most Outstanding Collegiate or Olympic Level Athlete in the United States. It was first presented in 1938 to Don Lash, an IU distance runner who starred in the Olympics.

There is also now a new exhibit preserving and recognizing individual Indiana’s Track & Field Coaches and Officials who have quietly provided 60+ years of service to the sport.

And, each year’s Indiana Track & Field Hall of Fame inductees are annually kept current and updated, then prominently placed on display with the other Hall of Fame recipients at the museum. Museum Director and Curation Team Member, former Indiana University Head Track & Field Coach Marshall Goss states:

“The Indiana Track & Field Museum is annually updated and adds numerous exhibits. The all-volunteer eight-member staff of the museum’s curation team spends hours researching and providing their labor, that preserve the moments and relevance of Indiana’s incredible track and field history, and related historical events.”

One of next year’s projects will be an exhibit honoring all the collegiate track & field athletes and schools that have placed in meet competition since such records were kept.

This is a monumental task and challenge. The Indiana Track & Field Museum is actively seeking the names and colleges of everyone who placed in a collegiate state track & field meet.

The curation team is requesting assistance from any college, track coach, athlete, their family, and track enthusiasts who can contribute information to this project.

The Museum is always searching for additional Track & Field historians and researchers.