Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Rain. High near 44. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night Rain likely before 9pm, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9pm and midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.