The Salvation Army of Michigan City and The Salvation Army of La Porte will host a community prayer event on Friday, March 6 at 9:00 a.m. at both the Michigan City and La Porte locations. The Michigan City Corps is located at 1201 S. Franklin Street, Michigan City, and the La Porte Corps is located at 3240 Monroe Street, La Porte, IN. This special gathering is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be provided.

Community members are invited to attend, bring personal prayer requests, and join in collective prayer for our community, state, nation, and world. At a time when many families are facing uncertainty, economic strain, and personal challenges, this event offers an opportunity to pause, reflect, and seek God’s guidance and peace together.

The event aligns with World Day of Prayer, observed annually on the first Friday in March. This global Christian movement unites believers in more than 170 countries in a shared spirit of worship and intercession. Each year, worship resources are prepared by Christian women from a different country (this year in Nigeria), highlighting both cultural context and specific prayer needs. The 2026 theme, “I Will Give You Rest: Come,” drawn from Matthew 11:28–30, invites participants to bring their burdens to Christ and to pray for renewal, reconciliation, and hope in a weary world.

Major Dale Simmons, who oversees both corps alongside his wife, Major Becky Simmons, emphasized the importance of gathering in prayer. “In seasons of uncertainty, prayer not only strengthens individual faith but also unites communities in compassion and purpose,” he said. “As pastors and leaders of local Salvation Army ministries, we focus daily on serving neighbors in need through both spiritual care and practical assistance, and we believe prayer is foundational to that mission.”

All are welcome to attend this meaningful time of community prayer and fellowship. For more information, contact The Salvation Army of Michigan City at (219) 874-6885 or The Salvation Army of La Porte at (219) 326-5342.