The latest from the OTT Haverstock Funeral Chapel in Michigan City regarding Susan Henn and Charles A. “Woody” Harrison
Susan Henn, 77, Westville, IN, passed away Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 7:04 pm in Addison Pointe Health & Rehabilitation Center, Chesterton, IN.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at
Full Gospel Church, 2700 Ohio St., Michigan City, IN with Pastor Paul
Pickens officiating. Burial will follow in Westville Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, Wednesday at the church.
The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, IN is handling the
arrangements.
Contributions may be made to Full Gospel Church, 2700 Ohio St., Michigan
City, Indiana.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at
www.otthaverstock.com.
*****************************************************************
Charles A. “Woody” Harrison, 87, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away
Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:15 pm in Franciscan Health – Michigan
City.
Private family services will be conducted. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral
Chapel, Michigan City, IN is handling arrangements.
Contributions may be made to Team Lauren, in honor of his granddaughter,
to continue helping others in need, 7195 W. Lynnwood Dr., Michigan City,
IN 46360.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at
www.otthaverstock.com.