The latest from the OTT Haverstock Funeral Chapel in Michigan City regarding Susan Henn and Charles A. “Woody” Harrison

Susan Henn, 77, Westville, IN, passed away Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 7:04 pm in Addison Pointe Health & Rehabilitation Center, Chesterton, IN.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at

Full Gospel Church, 2700 Ohio St., Michigan City, IN with Pastor Paul

Pickens officiating. Burial will follow in Westville Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, Wednesday at the church.

The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, IN is handling the

arrangements.

Contributions may be made to Full Gospel Church, 2700 Ohio St., Michigan

City, Indiana.

Charles A. “Woody” Harrison, 87, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:15 pm in Franciscan Health – Michigan

City.

Private family services will be conducted. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral

Chapel, Michigan City, IN is handling arrangements.

Contributions may be made to Team Lauren, in honor of his granddaughter,

to continue helping others in need, 7195 W. Lynnwood Dr., Michigan City,

IN 46360.

